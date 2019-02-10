Boy, 16, dies and three injured as car smashes into tree
Emergency services raced to the scene in South Lanarkshire at around 2.20am on Sunday.
A 16-year-old boy has died and three others have been seriously injured after the car they were travelling in smashed into a tree in the early hours of the morning.
Emergency services raced to the scene on New Trows Road, near Lesmahagow, South Lanarkshire when the blue BMW crashed at around 2.20am on Sunday.
A 16-year-old boy who was travelling in the passenger seat of the car was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver and two other passengers were injured and remain in a serious condition in hospital.
The road was closed for the rest of the night while investigations were carried out.
Sergeant Ryan McAuley said: "An investigation is currently underway to establish the exact circumstances surrounding this incident and I would appeal to anyone who witnessed the crash or anyone who may have seen the car immediately before the crash occurred to come forward."
Anyone with information is asked to contact 101.
