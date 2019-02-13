  • STV
Gran's tribute as schoolgirl dies after being struck by car

Peter Cassidy Peter Cassidy

Caroline Kennedy said her 'heart has been ripped out' after death of Abbie McLaren.

Abbie McLaren: Schoolgirl was struck by a car on Tuesday.
Abbie McLaren: Schoolgirl was struck by a car on Tuesday.

Tributes have been paid to a 12-year-old girl who died after being struck by a car in North Lanarkshire.

The Dalziel High School pupil, named locally as Abbie McLaren, was knocked down in the Loaning area of Motherwell on Tuesday.

A 38-year-old man has been arrested and charged with road traffic offences.

Writing on Facebook, Abbie's gran Caroline Kennedy said her "heart has been ripped out".

She said: "I can't express how I feel, my precious granddaughter Abbie has been taking away from us tonight so young and so beautiful.

"Let the angels look after her now, she will sadly be missed and a part of my heart has died with her too.

"I love you so much Abbie, words can't explain how I will not cope without you now.

"You always lit up the room every time you came in always giving us kisses and cuddles."

A fundraising page has been launched to raise money for Abbie's family.

On the page, a relative said: "My family and I would like to raise money for Abbie, who tragically passed due to a car accident."

Rector of Dalziel High School, Robert Birch, paid tribute to a popular, happy and talented pupil.

She said: "This is a terrible tragedy and I know I'm speaking on behalf of all pupils, staff and friends at Dalziel when I say that Abbie's death has been a devastating loss to the entire school community.

"She was a very popular, happy and talented girl who will be deeply missed by everyone at the school and her family is very much in all our thoughts.

"She had many friends here and came to school with a bright smile on her face, bringing joy to many.

"Staff and pupils will be fully supported as they come to terms with this extremely sad news."

And MP for Motherwell and Wishaw, Marion Fellows said: "My deepest condolences go to the family and friends of Abbie who has sadly lost her life.

"The community is rightly heartbroken over what has happened.

"My thanks go to the emergency services who attended and did their utmost to treat her."

Police confirmed a 12-year-old girl died in hospital on Tuesday night after being struck by a car.

A spokeswoman said: "At around 4.15pm on Tuesday police were called to reports of a 12-year-old girl being struck by a car at The Loaning in Motherwell.

"Emergency services attended and the girl was taken by ambulance to the Royal Hospital for Children in Glasgow where she later died.

"A 38-year-old man has been arrested over alleged road traffic offences."

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.