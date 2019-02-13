Son detained at Carstairs after stabbing mum 30 times

Kyle Morrison, 20, tried to murder his mum during a frenzied attack in a Glasgow flat.

Attack: Kyle Morrison appeared at the High Court in Glasgow. Police Scotland / Google 2019

A student who stabbed his mother 30 times in a frenzied murder bid has been detained at Carstairs.

Kyle Morrison, 20, pounced on Sharon Morrison as she returned to their flat in Southbrae Gardens, Glasgow, last August.

Morrison also choked his 51-year-old mum while telling her: "I love you so much."

He pleaded guilty to an attempted murder at the High Court in Glasgow.

On Wednesday, judge Lord Mulholland said he was "satisfied" Morrison had a mental disorder and said: "I will order your interim detention at The State Hospital."

Morrison will return to court in May after treatment and doctors' reports have been prepared.

The hearing was told Morrison and his mum had enjoyed a good relationship while growing up. But, in the days leading up to the attack, the Heriot-Watt student penned letters about harming her.

Prosecutor Lynsey MacDonald said this included "setting out in detail" a plan to kill her.

This involved hiding in her closet, stabbing the woman and strangling her "if necessary".

Sharon was attacked on August 22, 2018 after finishing work.

As she went to get changed, Morrison suddenly appeared in her bedroom and started lashing out with a knife.

Miss MacDonald said: "He repeatedly said sorry as he stabbed her."

He then began strangling her.

The prosecutor told the court: "She begged him to stop and to let her go."

Morrison eventually left his blood-soaked mum and went into his own room to play music.

Sharon lay injured for around 20 minutes believing she was going to die.

She begged her son to call an ambulance, but he said he would do it when he was "ready".

Morrison eventually dialled 999 and stated: "I tried to kill my mum. You better get on to that."

Paramedics found Sharon still on the floor of the upmarket flat. She had at least 30 stab wounds as well as a collapsed lung.

Morrison was arrested in Edinburgh the next day.

