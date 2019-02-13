Car-free zones to be trialled outside primary schools

Seven schools in Glasgow set to ban cars at busy periods in the mornings and afternoons.

The pilot is expected to last 18 months.

Car-free zones are set to be trialled outside seven primary schools in Glasgow.

The scheme would see temporary pedestrian areas created at busy times in the morning and afternoon to help ensure pupils can arrive and leave school safely.

The push for the pilot programme follows concerns over poor and risky driving outside schools, obstructive parking that forces pupils on to the road as well as the issues created by congestion and harmful emissions.

The proposals are currently being considered during a consultation by Glasgow City Council.

The schools chosen for the pilot have a history of complaints and concerns about pupil safety on the school run.

'There is a public demand from parents and residents to make sure children are as safe as possible when heading to and from school' Councillor Chris Cunningham

Councillor Chris Cunningham said calls from the affected communities have driven forward the plans.

He said: "There is a public demand from parents and residents to make sure children are as safe as possible when heading to and from school.

"A number of initiatives have already tried to clamp down on poor driver behaviour, but problems that put children at risk still persist.

"In the circumstances we have to go one step further to protect our children. Car-free zones outside schools can create safe spaces for young people at key points of the school day.

"The zones are being introduced on a trial basis and we will be looking very carefully at the evidence to see how effective they prove to be."

'We must ensure our young people are as active as possible as a way to tackle the ever increasing problem of childhood obesity' Councillor Anna Richardson

Councillor Anna Richardson backed the pilot programme and hoped it would encourage more pupils to take an active travel option to get to school.

She said: "We must ensure our young people are as active as possible as a way to tackle the ever increasing problem of childhood obesity.

"Creating a safer, more pleasant environment for children to walk and cycle to school can absolutely play a part in promoting a healthier lifestyle for young people."

A starting date for the scheme has still to be confirmed. It is anticipated that the trial period will last up to 18 months.

Car-free zones outside schools are already established at some primaries in Edinburgh and other parts of Scotland.

Glasgow schools involved in the pilot

Bankhead Primary School - Caldwell Avenue and Broadlie Drive.

Broomhill Primary School - Elmwood Avenue and Elmwood Lane.

Hillhead Primary School - Westbank Quadrant and Otago St to junction with Gibson Street.

Lourdes Primary School - access road from Berryknowes Road.

Our Lady of the Rosary Primary School - Lourdes Avenue.

St Blane's Primary School - Arrochar Drive

Toryglen Primary School - Drumreoch Place.

