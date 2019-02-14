Search for missing man who needs daily medication

Andrew McFarlane has several conditions which affect his memory and ability to care for himself.

Missing: Andrew was last seen on Wednesday. Police Scotland

A search is under way for a missing man who needs daily medication.

Andrew McFarlane, from Alexandria, has several medical conditions which affect his memory and ability to care for himself.

The 64-year-old hasn't been seen since just after 5pm on Wednesday and concerns are growing.

Police are now appealing for help from the public as they bid to trace him.

When he was last seen, he was wearing jeans, a black jacket and khaki Adidas trainers.

Inspector John Forrest, of Dumbarton Police Office, said: "There has been no contact with Andrew since he left and both police and his family are concerned for his safety and wellbeing."

Anyone who has seen Andrew or has any information regarding his whereabouts should contact police via 101.

