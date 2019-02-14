  • STV
  • MySTV

Care home fined after pensioner died falling down stairs

STV

Margaret Young, 83, was able to get through a door which should have been locked.

Margaret Young: Died after falling down stairs.
Margaret Young: Died after falling down stairs. Police Scotland

A care home has been fined £60,000 after a pensioner with Alzheimer's died after falling down stairs behind a door that should have been locked.

Margaret Young, 83, was discovered hours after she was reported missing, at the bottom of stairs in Kinning Park Care Home on September 28, 2015.

She was rushed to Queen Elizabeth University Hospital, but died on October 12 from her injuries.

It was later discovered the door that Mrs Young was able to access had a fault and didn't close properly when left ajar.

The care home on Mair Street, Glasgow, pleaded guilty at the city's sheriff court to a charge under the Health and Safety at Work Act by failing to make sure a door in the home was kept locked on September 28, 2015.

Sentencing the company on Thursday, Sheriff Alan MacKenzie said: "On that date the failure of the closing mechanism had tragic consequences."

Kinning Park Care Home.
Kinning Park Care Home. Google 2019

He added: "In an environment where Margaret Young, at her age and with her particular vulnerabilities, ought to have been safe, it is evident that she experienced a horrific accident which ultimately led to her death."

Defence counsel Gavin Anderson said the company "apologises unreservedly".

Mr Anderson said there were forms for reporting maintenance issues but no problems with the door were flagged up.

The door has since been fixed by making sure it now "bangs" closed, which was described as a "simple yet effective fix".

He added: "Had the company known of the flaw prior to the incident, it would unquestionably have implemented this simple fix promptly upon being made aware."

'In an environment where Margaret Young, at her age and with her particular vulnerabilities, ought to have been safe, it is evident that she experienced a horrific accident which ultimately led to her death'
Sheriff Alan MacKenzie

Lawyer David Wilson, who his helping some of her family pursue a civil action against the care home, said it was a "tragic and avoidable incident".

In a statement, her family said: "Margaret was an incredible mother, grandmother and sister.

"Families like ours reluctantly put our loved ones into care homes because we genuinely believe it's the best and safest place for them where they will be cared for in a safe, caring and dignified environment.

"So for Margaret to die in the way she did makes it all the more agonising.

"There's a silver lining that management at Kinning Park Care Home have admitted their fault rather than drag it out and cause further pain to our family.

"But it shows the home is not fit for purpose and the authorities need to act and make sure that no other family has to go through what we have."

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.