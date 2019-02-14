Care home fined after pensioner died falling down stairs

Margaret Young, 83, was able to get through a door which should have been locked.

Margaret Young: Died after falling down stairs. Police Scotland

A care home has been fined £60,000 after a pensioner with Alzheimer's died after falling down stairs behind a door that should have been locked.

Margaret Young, 83, was discovered hours after she was reported missing, at the bottom of stairs in Kinning Park Care Home on September 28, 2015.

She was rushed to Queen Elizabeth University Hospital, but died on October 12 from her injuries.

It was later discovered the door that Mrs Young was able to access had a fault and didn't close properly when left ajar.

The care home on Mair Street, Glasgow, pleaded guilty at the city's sheriff court to a charge under the Health and Safety at Work Act by failing to make sure a door in the home was kept locked on September 28, 2015.

Sentencing the company on Thursday, Sheriff Alan MacKenzie said: "On that date the failure of the closing mechanism had tragic consequences."

Kinning Park Care Home. Google 2019

He added: "In an environment where Margaret Young, at her age and with her particular vulnerabilities, ought to have been safe, it is evident that she experienced a horrific accident which ultimately led to her death."

Defence counsel Gavin Anderson said the company "apologises unreservedly".

Mr Anderson said there were forms for reporting maintenance issues but no problems with the door were flagged up.

The door has since been fixed by making sure it now "bangs" closed, which was described as a "simple yet effective fix".

He added: "Had the company known of the flaw prior to the incident, it would unquestionably have implemented this simple fix promptly upon being made aware."

Lawyer David Wilson, who his helping some of her family pursue a civil action against the care home, said it was a "tragic and avoidable incident".



In a statement, her family said: "Margaret was an incredible mother, grandmother and sister.

"Families like ours reluctantly put our loved ones into care homes because we genuinely believe it's the best and safest place for them where they will be cared for in a safe, caring and dignified environment.

"So for Margaret to die in the way she did makes it all the more agonising.

"There's a silver lining that management at Kinning Park Care Home have admitted their fault rather than drag it out and cause further pain to our family.

"But it shows the home is not fit for purpose and the authorities need to act and make sure that no other family has to go through what we have."

