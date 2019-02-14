Alesha MacPhail murder trial told how six-year-old died

A 16-year-old boy, who can't be named, is on trial at the High Court in Glasgow.

Alesha: A teenager has denied murdering the six-year-old.

WARNING: This article contains information some readers may find distressing.

A pathologist has told a murder trial that Alesha MacPhail was smothered to death.

The High Court in Glasgow heard that the six-year-old suffered "catastrophic" injuries, some more severe than pathologist Dr John Williams had ever seen before.

A 16-year-old has gone on trial charged with murdering Alesha on the Isle of Bute in July last year.

The court heard on Thursday that she had suffered multiple bruises and scratches to her face and neck, in addition to internal bruising.

The injuries were said to be consistent with being smothered and gripped by the neck.

The court was shown graphic images of the girl's injuries, which judge Lord Matthews warned were "distressing".

Prosecutor Iain McSporran asked Dr Williams: "You have carried out many post-mortems, including children, have you ever seen any injuries of this sort to private parts before?"

The pathologist replied that he had not.

The doctor added that Alesha's feet were uninjured, which were consistent with being carried to the murder scene.

He added that the bleeding and bruising indicated that she was alive when the injuries were inflicted.

The teenage murder accused, who cannot be named for legal reasons, has pleaded not guilty at the High Court in Glasgow.

His legal team, led by QC Brian McConnachie, have lodged a special defence on his behalf, claiming the crime was committed not by him, but by Toni Louise McLachlan - the girlfriend of Robert MacPhail, Alesha's father.

On Wednesday, Ms McLachlan, 18, told the court she had no involvement in the killing, saying she loved Alesha "to pieces".

Prosecutors allege the boy was armed with a knife when he took Alesha from her bed at a house in Ardbeg Road in Rothesay, Bute.

Court: Toni McLachlan denied killing Alesha.

It is claimed the boy then carried the schoolgirl to the site of the former Kyles Hydropathic Hotel on the island.

The indictment states he took off Alesha's clothes, shook her violently before placing his hands over her nose, mouth and around her neck.

The boy is said to have "applied pressure" to her face, inflicted injuries by "means unknown" with prosecutors alleging he went on to rape and murder Alesha.

The teenager also faces a separate charge of attempting to defeat the ends of justice.

The trial continues.

