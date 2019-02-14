Man charged after cash stolen during armed robberies

A Scotmid store in Bearsden and a Ladbrokes in Clydebank were targeted on Monday.

Charged: Man arrested over two armed robberies.

A man has been arrested over two armed robberies in Greater Glasgow.

Scotmid workers in Bearsden were threatened at gunpoint when the shop on Ledi Drive was targeted at around 7.15pm on Monday.

Then a Ladbrokes bookmakers in the Hardgate area of Clydebank was robbed in a similar incident just two hours later.

Hundreds of pounds were stolen but no shots were fired and no injuries reported.

A 30-year-old has now been charged in connection with the robberies and will appear at Dumbarton Sheriff Court on Thursday.

Police Scotland have thanked members of the public for providing vital information.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.