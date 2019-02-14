Vulnerable man missing overnight found safe after search
Police have thanked the public for their help in tracing Andrew.
A vulnerable man who had been missing overnight in Alexandria has been found safe.
Andrew McFarlane, who needs daily medication, was reported missing from his home address on Wednesday night.
But the 64-year-old was traced on Thursday after a police search.
Officers from Police Scotland have thanked the public for their assistance with this matter.
Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.