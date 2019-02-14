Vulnerable man missing overnight found safe after search

Police have thanked the public for their help in tracing Andrew.

Andrew McFarlane: Found safe after search. Police Scotland

A vulnerable man who had been missing overnight in Alexandria has been found safe.

Andrew McFarlane, who needs daily medication, was reported missing from his home address on Wednesday night.

But the 64-year-old was traced on Thursday after a police search.

Officers from Police Scotland have thanked the public for their assistance with this matter.

