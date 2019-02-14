Murderer smashed man on head with hammer 100 times

Muhammed Rauf also cut his victim's throat during the attack in a Glasgow flat.

Murderers: Shahida Abid, Saima Hayat and Muhammed Rauf. Police Scotland

A man killed a father-of five by smashing him 100 times on the head with a hammer and cutting his throat 16 times with a knife.

Muhammed Rauf, 42, was convicted at the High Court in Glasgow of murdering 49-year-old security guard Haider Hayat at a flat in Raithburn Road, Castlemilk, on April 3, 2018.

The jury heard a recording of the brutal killing which lasted for at least five minutes.

The plan to kill was hatched by Rauf, his wife Shahida Abid, 33, and her best friend Saima Hayat, 34, who was married to Haider.

Castlemilk: Three people are now behind bars for the murder. STV

Abid and Hayat were also convicted of murder on Thursday and of attempting to defeat the ends of justice.

The jury saw CCTV footage from inside the flat shortly before the murder which showed Abid making a cut-throat gesture and Hayat making a stabbing motion to both eyes and then to her stomach.

Prosecutor Richard Goddard QC said: "This clearly showed what they were planning."

He added: "Rauf and his wife Abid are both failed asylum seekers."

Judge Lady Rae told the first offenders: "It is difficult to find the words. This was clearly a premeditated and planned killing of an innocent man. You attempted to blacken his character.

"This was a brutal and merciless attack and you are all guilty because you were involved in the planning of it. I certainly have detected no remorse from any of you."

All three are facing life sentences and the case was deferred until next month for background reports.

The court heard that the CCTV, which covered every room in the Hayats' Castlemilk flat, was switched off shortly before the murder.

A downstairs neighbour was woken by the noise at 3am and recorded Haider being murdered.

The court heard that police were not called until two hours later at 5am when the three accused told them a false story.

They claimed three intruders and Haider had tied up the women and the eight children in the house and injected them with chemicals. They further alleged that Rauf arrived and saved all of them by killing Haider.

The two women and the children were taken to hospital in a fleet of eight ambulance and tests carried out at hospital found there was nothing wrong with any of them.

'There was in the region of at least 100 blows delivered to his head and neck' Pathologist Dr Marjorie Turner

Pathologist Dr Marjorie Turner said that the cause of death was blunt force injury.

Dr Turner added: "There was in the region of at least 100 blows delivered to his head and neck."

Haider suffered multiple fractures to his skull, as well as a broken jaw and cheekbone.

In evidence Rauf claimed that he attacked Haider because he made remarks about his wife and mother.

He said: "I was very angry. I don't know what happened, how many times I struck him.

"When I came back to my senses I was on top of him, my hand was on his mouth and there was blood everywhere.

"If I hadn't done anything he could have killed me and my children. I had no intention of killing anyone. It was just accidental."

Following the convictions, detective inspector Steven Watson stated it was a brutal and senseless murder.

'The actions of those now convicted were compounded by the fact that there were children present in the house at the time of this despicable act' Detective inspector Steven Watson

He added: "I welcome the verdict today which may go some way to giving comfort to Haider's family and my thoughts have remained with them throughout this incredibly difficult time."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.