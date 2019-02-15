Sentencing review calls after child abuser walks free

STV News revealed Christopher Daniel was not punished after sexually assaulting a young girl.

Christopher Daniel: Allowed to walk free.

Fresh calls have been made to review sentencing guidelines after a teenager walked free from court despite being found guilty of sexually assaulting a young girl.

STV News revealed last month how dental student Christopher Daniel, 18, was found guilty of repeated sexual assaults on the girl while she was aged between six and eight, but was granted an "absolute discharge" by Sheriff Gerard Sinclair.

The verdict at Dumbarton Sheriff Court means means Daniel, who was between 15 and 17 at the time of the crimes, will not be on the sex offenders register or have any criminal record.

Following the decision, a Judicial Office for Scotland statement said: "The sheriff considered the offence to be the result of an entirely inappropriate curiosity of an emotionally naive teenager rather than for the purpose of sexual gratification."

It added any recorded conviction for the offence would have "serious consequences in terms of the accused's future career" and any sentence would mean Daniel would "probably be unable to continue his university course".

Scottish Labour are now demanding the sentencing guidelines for sexual assault are changed, particularly for young people.

In a letter to the Sentencing Council, justice spokesman Daniel Johnson wrote: "The response to the verdict and subsequent written report has been one of shock and confusion, not only from the public but also organisations like Scottish Rape Crisis.

"I am deeply concerned that as well as the distress the verdict has caused for the victim's family, there is a risk of disillusionment and lack of confidence in our sheriffs.

"I see from your website that you are currently developing guidelines on the sentencing process, the sentencing of young people, death by driving and environmental and wildlife crime."

"I would ask that in light of the recent choice not to pass sentence on Christopher Daniel and the public response, the Sentencing Council consider making developing guidelines on sexual assault, giving particular attention to sentencing of young people, a matter of urgency."

Mr Sinclair noted the victim of Daniel's sexual assaults "appeared to have suffered no injury or long-lasting effects" but at First Minister's Questions in January Tory MSP Liam Kerr told Nicolas Sturgeon the decision had "devastated" the child's family.

The family have also spoken to STV News to outline their anger over the sheriff's decision.

Ms Sturgeon said she understood concerns surrounding a "wholly exceptional" court decision to grant an absolute discharge, which has resulted in calls for Justice Secretary Humza Yousaf to review the case.

