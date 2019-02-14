Driver charged with causing death of 12-year-old schoolgirl

Martin McGuire, 38, has appeared in court charged with five road traffic offences.

Abbie McLaren: Struck by car on Tuesday. Go Fund Me

A man has appeared at court charged with five road traffic offences following the death of a 12-year-old girl in North Lanarkshire.

Dalziel High School pupil Abbie McLaren died after being struck by a car in Motherwell on Tuesday.

Martin McGuire appeared at Hamilton Sheriff Court on Thursday charged with causing death by dangerous driving, causing death by driving unlicensed or uninsured, driving a car with no licence or insurance and taking a motor vehicle without authority.

The 38-year-old, from Hamilton, made no plea and has been remanded in custody for further examination.

His next court appearance will be within eight days.

Abbie was hit by a Citreon DS after getting off a bus in The Loaning area at around 4.15pm on Tuesday.

Emergency services attended and she was taken by ambulance to the Royal Hospital for Children in Glasgow where she later died.

The driver of the car and his male passenger were uninjured.

Thousands of people have since signed a petition calling for traffic calming measures in the area.

