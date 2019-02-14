Police struggling to identify body found in burning car

The man's death in South Lanarkshire is now being treated as suspicious.

Investigation: The death is being treated as suspicious. Getty Images

The death of a man whose body was found in a burning car is being treated as suspicious, as police struggle to identify the victim due to his injuries.

The vehicle was found on fire near Greenhall Park in Blantyre, South Lanarkshire, on Monday evening.

Police said it is proving "challenging" to identify the man as the car was completely burnt out but they hope to establish his identity soon.

Following a post-mortem his death is being treated as suspicious.

Police investigations have established the car, a black Mercedes GLE, was stolen from Oxgangs Road in Edinburgh on Thursday, January 24.

They are appealing for information from anyone who saw the vehicle in the intervening days as they try to piece together what happened.

Detective chief inspector David Scott said: "We are working to identify the deceased who was found within the car.

"Enquiries so far suggest the man is likely to be under 40 years of age.

"The recovery of the man's body and subsequent efforts to identify him are proving challenging given that the car was completely burnt out, however, we have significant forensic testing underway and are hopeful we'll be able to identify him soon."

Police have established that the Mercedes had been in the Morningside area of Edinburgh for several days.

On the morning of February 11, it was then spotted near East Kilbride town centre before being found on fire later that day.

'We need to know where that car was between January 24 and February 11' Detective chief inspector David Scott

Detective chief inspector Scott added: "East Kilbride town centre is usually busy with pedestrians and motorists.

"I would ask people to think back and consider if they saw this car and the occupants within. Any small piece of information could be significant.

"Similarly, I would ask the residents in Morningside to think back to the days after Thursday, January 24.

"We need to know where that car was between January 24 and February 11. Please come forward with any information you might have."

If you have any information, call 101.

