Glasgow war memorial vandalised in late-night attack

The sculpture's feet and face were smashed in the late-night incident in Kelvingrove Park.

Vandalised: The statue was damaged in the incident. Lost Glasgow

A memorial to Scottish soldiers killed in the Boer War more than a century ago has been vandalised in a late-night incident.

The sandstone sculpture of an unnamed infantryman in Glasgow's Kelvingrove Park was targeted on Tuesday, February 12 at around 11pm.

The statue's feet were broken off and its face was smashed in.

The memorial was erected in 1909 as a tribute to the officers of the Highland Light Infantry who died while fighting in South Africa. It was paid-for by the public.

'Sickened': The police are appealing for witnesses. Lost Glasgow

Paul Sweeney, Labour and Co-operative MP for Glasgow North East, condemned the incident.

"Utterly sickened by this vandalism of the Highland Light Infantry memorial in Kelvingrove Park last night" he tweeted.

"A tribute to all the Glasgow HLI men who fought and fell in the Boer Wars.

"They have hacked the feet, hands, and smashed the facial features.

"My blood is boiling with fury."

