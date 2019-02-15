Passenger arrested after flight from Scotland diverted
Glasgow Prestwick-Malaga flight landed in Madrid following incident on board.
A man has been arrested after a Glasgow Prestwick to Malaga flight was diverted when trouble broke out.
The Ryanair service landed in Madrid where a disruptive passenger was met by Spanish police on Thursday evening.
The flight then continued its journey to Malaga.
A Ryanair statement said: "The flight from Glasgow Prestwick to Malaga diverted to Madrid and the crew requested police assistance upon arrival after a passenger became disruptive in-flight.
"The aircraft landed normally and police removed and detained an individual before the aircraft continued to Malaga.
"We will not tolerate unruly or disruptive behaviour at any time and the safety and comfort of our customers, crew and aircraft is our number one priority.
"This is now a matter for local police."
