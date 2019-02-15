Knife 'found on beach' opposite Alesha MacPhail house

A 16-year-old boy, who can't be named, is on trial at the High Court in Glasgow.

Trial: A teenager has been accused of murdering Alesha MacPhail.

A knife was found on the beach opposite the house where Alesha MacPhail was last seen, a murder trial has heard.

Peter Morrison, a volunteer member of the coastguard who carried out a search of the shoreline, told the High Court in Glasgow on Friday that he discovered the blade.

He said it was "clean", explaining that it would have been in the sea but was left exposed by the receding tide.

A 16-year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons, has gone on trial charged with raping and murdering six-year-old Alesha.

She was reported missing from her grandparents' home on the Isle of Bute around 6am on July 2 last year.

Her body was found in a wooded area of the island a few hours later.

Mr Morrison, 39, from Rothesay, said he was called out to carry out a shoreline search at 6.55am.

Opposite the house where Alesha had been staying, he found "what looked like a kitchen knife".

Mr Morrison said he did not touch the knife, but noted its location before continuing to search for Alesha. He later told police, who cordoned off the area.

The court also heard from police sergeant Anthony Hannah, who said he arranged for photos to be taken and the knife to be recovered.

He also said he threw a separate item of evidence in a skip believing it was not relevant to the murder inquiry.

He said the black hooded top, found by a dog walker on the beach, was later retrieved on the instruction of detectives.

'Found the guy who's done it'

The court also heard on Friday that the 16-year-old accused sent a video of himself to friends with the message: "Found the guy who's done it."

Giving evidence, a 16-year-old girl said Alesha MacPhail going missing was discussed in a Snapchat group chat of around 25 friends on Monday, July 2 last year.

She said the accused sent a video of himself filmed in a mirror showing his top half but not his face to the group, followed by the message.

The witness said she thought it was a "bad joke" but she later told the police when it emerged an arrest had been made in the murder inquiry.

Accused's special defence

The teenage murder accused has pleaded not guilty at the High Court in Glasgow.

His legal team, led by QC Brian McConnachie, have lodged a special defence on his behalf, claiming the crime was committed not by him, but by Toni Louise McLachlan - the girlfriend of Robert MacPhail, Alesha's father.

On Wednesday, Ms McLachlan, 18, told the court she had no involvement in the killing, saying she loved Alesha "to pieces".

Prosecutors allege the boy was armed with a knife when he took Alesha from her bed at a house in Ardbeg Road in Rothesay, Bute, on July 2 last year.

It is claimed the boy then carried the schoolgirl to the site of the former Kyles Hydropathic Hotel on the island.

The indictment states he took off Alesha's clothes, shook her violently before placing his hands over her nose, mouth and around her neck.

The boy is said to have "applied pressure" to her face, inflicted injuries by "means unknown" with prosecutors alleging he went on to rape and murder Alesha.

The teenager also faces a separate charge of attempting to defeat the ends of justice.

The trial continues.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.