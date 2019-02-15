  • STV
  • MySTV

Knife 'found on beach' opposite Alesha MacPhail house

Sharon Frew Sharon Frew Jenness Mitchell

A 16-year-old boy, who can't be named, is on trial at the High Court in Glasgow.

Trial: A teenager has been accused of murdering Alesha MacPhail.
Trial: A teenager has been accused of murdering Alesha MacPhail.

A knife was found on the beach opposite the house where Alesha MacPhail was last seen, a murder trial has heard.

Peter Morrison, a volunteer member of the coastguard who carried out a search of the shoreline, told the High Court in Glasgow on Friday that he discovered the blade.

He said it was "clean", explaining that it would have been in the sea but was left exposed by the receding tide.

A 16-year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons, has gone on trial charged with raping and murdering six-year-old Alesha.

She was reported missing from her grandparents' home on the Isle of Bute around 6am on July 2 last year.

Her body was found in a wooded area of the island a few hours later.

Mr Morrison, 39, from Rothesay, said he was called out to carry out a shoreline search at 6.55am.

Opposite the house where Alesha had been staying, he found "what looked like a kitchen knife".

Mr Morrison said he did not touch the knife, but noted its location before continuing to search for Alesha. He later told police, who cordoned off the area.

https://stv.tv/news/west-central/1435521-court-hears-alesha-macphail-was-smothered-to-death/ | default

The court also heard from police sergeant Anthony Hannah, who said he arranged for photos to be taken and the knife to be recovered.

He also said he threw a separate item of evidence in a skip believing it was not relevant to the murder inquiry.

He said the black hooded top, found by a dog walker on the beach, was later retrieved on the instruction of detectives.

'Found the guy who's done it'

The court also heard on Friday that the 16-year-old accused sent a video of himself to friends with the message: "Found the guy who's done it."

Giving evidence, a 16-year-old girl said Alesha MacPhail going missing was discussed in a Snapchat group chat of around 25 friends on Monday, July 2 last year.

She said the accused sent a video of himself filmed in a mirror showing his top half but not his face to the group, followed by the message.

The witness said she thought it was a "bad joke" but she later told the police when it emerged an arrest had been made in the murder inquiry.

Accused's special defence

The teenage murder accused has pleaded not guilty at the High Court in Glasgow.

His legal team, led by QC Brian McConnachie, have lodged a special defence on his behalf, claiming the crime was committed not by him, but by Toni Louise McLachlan - the girlfriend of Robert MacPhail, Alesha's father.

On Wednesday, Ms McLachlan, 18, told the court she had no involvement in the killing, saying she loved Alesha "to pieces".

Prosecutors allege the boy was armed with a knife when he took Alesha from her bed at a house in Ardbeg Road in Rothesay, Bute, on July 2 last year.

It is claimed the boy then carried the schoolgirl to the site of the former Kyles Hydropathic Hotel on the island.

The indictment states he took off Alesha's clothes, shook her violently before placing his hands over her nose, mouth and around her neck.

The boy is said to have "applied pressure" to her face, inflicted injuries by "means unknown" with prosecutors alleging he went on to rape and murder Alesha.

The teenager also faces a separate charge of attempting to defeat the ends of justice.

The trial continues.

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.