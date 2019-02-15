Thousands raised for family after 12-year-old's road death 

Schoolgirl Abbie Mclaren died in hospital after being struck by a car on Tuesday.

Abbie Mclaren: Schoolgirl died after being knocked down. Go Fund Me

A fundraiser for a 12-year-old girl who died after being struck by a car in Motherwell has raised £4000.

Dalziel High School pupil Abbie Mclaren was hit as she was crossing the road after getting off a bus.

The GoFundMe page, launched by Abbie's cousin, has so far attracted more than 200 donations.

On the page, the cousin said: "My family and I would like to raise money for my beautiful younger cousin Abbie, who tragically passed due to a car accident on 12/02/19."

Among the tributes left on the page, one read said: "We remember how lovely and beautiful Abbie was it was such a tragedy that this young life has been taken.

"We would like to support Abbie's family at this difficult time."

A 38-year-old man, understood to be a relative of Abbie's, appeared in court on Thursday charged with causing death by dangerous driving and four other road traffic offences.

Martin McGuire, from Hamilton, made no plea and has been remanded in custody.

More than 10,000 people have also signed an online petition calling for traffic calming measures in the area.

