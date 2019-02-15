Man accused of killing wife 'with mallet' sent to Carstairs

Peter Maher allegedly murdered Jeanna Maher at a house in Glasgow in September last year.

Murdered: Jeanna Maher was found dead at home.

A man accused of murdering his wife is to be assessed at the State Hospital in Carstairs.

Jeanna Maher, 51, was found dead at her home in Drumchapel, Glasgow, on September 26 last year. Her husband, Peter Maher, 57, is accused of killing her.

It is alleged he bound her wrists and ankles, seized her by the neck and repeatedly struck her on the head and body with a mallet or similar implement.

He is also accused of attempting to defeat the ends of justice by cleaning blood from various surfaces and changing bedding and his clothes following the alleged incident.

The 57-year-old faces a further charge of assaulting his wife on various occasions at her house between January 2012 and September 2018.

It is alleged he slapped her, pushed and punched her, and threw a mobile phone and a remote control unit at her, all to her injury.

Maher has yet to enter a plea in relation to the charges.

Defence agent Tony Lenehan, representing Maher, told the High Court in Glasgow on Friday his client "won't engage with the assessment process".

Advocate depute Steven Borthwick said Maher had previously been assessed by Dr Skilling, who prepared a report dated February 14.

He asked the court to grant an assessment order for Maher to spend 28 days being assessed at The State Hospital at Carstairs.

Lord Turnbull fixed a further hearing for March 15.

He said: "I've considered the report from Dr Skilling and I'm satisfied on the basis of that report that I should make an assessment order."

