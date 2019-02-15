Fresh appeal for witnesses three months after murder

Billy Joe Bates, 28, died days after being found injured in Glasgow street.

Police investigating the murder of a man in Glasgow have issued an appeal to trace two potential witnesses.

Billyjoe Bates died in hospital days after being found in Ashgill Road, Milton on November 18.

It is unclear whether the 28-year-old sustained his injuries in the street where he was found or whether an incident occurred in a nearby property.

Three months on, police want to trace two men who were seen in the area.

One man was bare-chested at the time and in the company of another man wearing grey jogging bottoms and a black hooded top.

DI Scott McCallum was speaking at the scene of the death on Friday.

He said: "It has been almost three months since Billyjoe Bates was found murdered near Ashfield Street by passing members of the public.

"He was taken to Glasgow Royal Infirmary where after four days he sadly lost his life.

"I am particularly keen to hear from any potential witnesses who would have been in the area on Sunday, November 18 at around 2.30pm.

"We have information that there could have been two individuals out on street at the time.

"One, a male who was bare-chested and would have been in the company of another male wearing grey jogging bottoms and a black hooded top.

"We are really interested to hear from anyone who may have seen these individuals at this time and ask that they contact police or Crimestoppers as soon as possible."

Last month Crimestoppers announced it was offering a £10,000 reward for information into the death.

