Car smashes into tenement building in four-vehicle crash

Flats on London Road in Glasgow were evacuated in the incident on Friday afternoon.

Emergency services: Rushed to the scene. @deebop14

A car smashed into a block of flats during a four-vehicle crash on Friday.

Emergency services raced to the scene at a tenement building on Glasgow's London Road when the alarm was raised at around 4.50pm.

No one was injured in the incident, but several flats had to be evacuated.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland confirmed the crash and said that structural engineers were assessing damage to the building.

Residents from all but one flat have been allowed to return to their properties.

The road, which was closed for several hours, has now reopened.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.