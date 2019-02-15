Hilarious Valentines mix-up leaves mum rosy-cheeked

A Scots mum was left red-faced after taking a Valentines gift meant for another woman.

Roses: Susan was left red-faced. Pexel

A Scots mum was left rosy-cheeked in a hilarious Valentines day mix-up that saw her accidentally take a gift meant for another woman.

Susan Lindsay thought her husband had sent red roses and an 'I Love You' balloon to her office and thanked him for the gesture on Whatsapp.

But when he hinted that he wasn't responsible, she quickly realised they were meant for "the other Susan".

"So humiliating," she said.

Mrs Lindsay's son Blair shared the hilarious exchange on Twitter.

His post has since gone viral and has been liked more than 5,000 times.

Users reacted with a mixture of amusement and sympathy for Mrs Lindsay.

Chelsea McFerren said: "This is the best thing I've actual ever seen."

While Jemma Tollafield added: "This just broke my heart."

About the exchange, Blair joked: "I think he's going to need a new Valentine for next year!"

