Man found dead in burnt-out car was Polish national

Police named Rafal Michal Lyko, a father of one, as the man killed in a 'suspicious' fire.

Police: Are treating the fire as suspicious. © STV

A man who was found dead in a burnt-out car in South Lanarkshire has been identified by police as a Polish national who was visiting relatives in Scotland.

Rafal Michal Lyko, a father of one, was found in the Mercedes in Blantyre on Monday, in what police are treating as a "suspicious" incident.



Officers said the 36-year-old lived in Poland and had been visiting family in the Tayside area.

The car was stolen from Edinburgh on 24 January, but had been in East Kilbride on Monday morning. It was found on fire in Blantyre's Greenhall Park.

Detectives are now trying to piece together Mr Lyko's last known movements and have appealed for witnesses to come forward.

David Scott, the senior investigating officer, said: "Now we have identified Rafal as being the man in the car we are trying to put together his last known movements and try to ascertain why he was in the South Lanarkshire area.

"We can also confirm that specially-trained officers are providing Rafal's family support at this very difficult time.

"His family have been left devastated by their loss. Rafal had a young son with his partner in Poland and we need to get answers for his family and establish how this young man lost his life."

Anyone with information is asked to contact 101.

