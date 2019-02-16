Residents evacuated as fire breaks out in block of flats

Firefighters tackled the blaze in Paisley after the alarm was raised around 6am on Saturday.

Fire: Block of flats evacuated. © STV

Residents have been evacuated from a block of flats after a fire broke out in one of the properties.

Emergency crews were called to the building on Lawn Street in Paisley following reports of a blaze on the third floor shortly before 6am on Saturday morning.

Firefighters tackled the fire while police officers closed a number of roads in the surrounding area.

Crews helped three people to safety with one being transferred to hospital to receive medical treatment.

A further three residents managed to escape the property before emergency services had arrived.

Blaze: Lawn Street. Google 2019

A spokesperson for the SFRS said: "The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service was alerted at 5.45am on Saturday, February 16 to reports of a flat fire in Paisley.

"Operations Control mobilised four fire engines to the town's Lawn Street, where crews were met by a fire impacting a third floor property.

"Firefighters led three people to safety, with one individual transferred into the care of the Scottish Ambulance Service before being transferred to hospital.

"A further three people self-evacuated prior to the arrival of crews and having been assessed by ambulance staff did not require further treatment.

"Crews extinguished the fire before leaving the scene after ensuring the area had been made safe."

