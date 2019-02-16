Search to find missing man last seen five days ago

Robert Lawson, 48, was last spotted on Glasgow's Broad Street on Monday morning.

Missing: Robert Lawson. Police Scotland/Google 2019

A search has been launched to find a missing man last seen five days ago.

Robert Lawson, also known as Robert Dickson, was last seen in Broad Street, Glasgow, at around 11.45am on Monday.

Police have said nobody has seen or heard from him since.

Sergeant Craig Fotheringham said: "It is unusual for Robert not to have been seen or heard from for this period of time and I am appealing to anyone with information regarding his whereabouts to get in touch.

"He is known to spend time in Glasgow City Centre and I would ask people to keep an eye out for him and if you think you may have seen him over the past few days, please let us know."

