Man left injured after reports of shooting in street

Police were called to Springburn, Glasgow, after gun shots were heard on Saturday morning.

Dykemuir Street: Gun shots heard in the area. Google 2019

A man is in hospital following reports of a shooting in Glasgow.

Police were called to Dykemuir Street, in Springburn, after gun shots were heard at around 11.15am on Saturday.

Officers then received a report of a man attending hospital with injuries thought to be gun shot wounds.

Police are patrolling the area and are carrying out enquiries.

A police spokeswoman: "Police were called around 11.15am on Saturday after a report of gunshots was heard in the area of Dykemuir Street, Glasgow.

"A short time later, police were called to a report of a man attending hospital with injuries likely caused by a firearm and he is currently receiving treatment.

"Police enquiries are now being carried out in the Dykemuir Street area to establish more details and the circumstances surrounding this incident.

"There are additional police patrols in the area to provide public reassurance and anyone with concerns should speak to officers."

