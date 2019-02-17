Appeal after man shot through van window in targeted attack

A 29-year-old man was left seriously injured after being shot in Glasgow on Saturday morning.

Probe: Man shot in targeted attack. STV

Detectives are appealing for information after a man was shot during a targeted attack in Glasgow.

Police were called to Springburn, after gun shots were heard on Dykemuir Street at around 11.15am on Saturday.

A 29-year-man was sitting in the passenger seat of a van when two men in a red Audi estate car approached him on a junction with Craigenbay Street.

The gunman then got out the vehicle and shot the victim through the van window before the two suspects made off heading north.

The car was spotted shortly after driving at excessive speed on nearby Wallacewell Road.

The victim was treated in hospital for gun shot wounds and medical staff describe his condition as serious but stable.

Detective inspector Jim Bradley from Greater Glasgow CID said: "This targeted attack was carried out in a residential street in broad daylight and the men responsible not only endangered the life of the victim, but other members of the public in the surrounding area.

"It is absolutely vital that we trace these abhorrent individuals and we would urge anyone with information that could assist our enquiries to come forward.

If you were in the vicinity of Dykemuir Street yesterday around 11.15am and noticed a red Audi estate, or anything at all suspicious, please get in touch.

"We also believe that the vehicle involved may have been in the area in the days prior to the shooting taking place.

"If you think you may have seen a red Audi estate earlier this week it is important that you let us know.

"Additional patrols will be in the area to provide reassurance to members of the public and anyone with information or concerns can approach the officers who will be happy to assist."

