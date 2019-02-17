Body found in loch in search for man missing for a month

Allan Burns, 71, who has dementia, has not been seen since Friday, January 18.

Allan: A body has been found in the search for the missing pensioner.

A body has been found in a loch as part of the search for man missing for just over a month.

Allan Burns from Kilbarchan, Renfrewshire was last seen at around 3.15pm on Friday, January 18 on a cycle path walking towards Lochwinnoch.

The 71-year-old, who has dementia and is without his medication, was reported missing by his family when he failed to return home that night.

Police said that the body, which was found in Castle Semple Loch at Lochwinnoch, was discovered on Sunday at 8.55am.

Formal identification has yet to take place, however the family of Allan Burns have been informed of the discovery.

A police spokesperson said: "A post mortem examination will take place in due course to establish the exact cause of death, however there do not appear to be any suspicious circumstances surrounding the death.

"A full report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal."

