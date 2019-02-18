Hundreds gathered to remember Abbie McLaren who was knocked down in Motherwell last week.

<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/6003366677001-torchlight-procession-held-for-schoolgirl-killed-on-road.jpg" />

Hundreds have gathered to take part in a torchlight procession to remember a 12-year-old girl who was knocked down and killed last week.

Abbie McLaren was hit by a car after getting off a bus on The Loaning on Tuesday.

A 38-year-old man was arrested and charged with road traffic offences.

Locals have been campaigning for North Lanarkshire Council to improve road safety in the area.

Scott Symington, from Motherwell Community Group, said: "A massive heartfelt thanks to everyone who's turning up for this tonight.

Tributes: Abbie McLaren.

"I'm totally blown away with this I never realised just how big this would get.

"This kind of thing should never happen and hopefully it will never happen again as long as we can get some action by the council to get this road fixed and surrounding roads."

'This kind of thing should never happen and hopefully it will never happen again as long as we can get some action by the council to get this road fixed and surrounding roads.' Scott Symington, from Motherwell Community Group

Earlier this week, a fundraiser for the Dalziel High School pupil raised more than £4000.

The GoFundMe page, launched by Abbie's cousin, has so far attracted more than 200 donations.

On the page, the cousin said: "My family and I would like to raise money for my beautiful younger cousin Abbie, who tragically passed due to a car accident on 12/02/19."

Among the tributes left on the page, one read said: "We remember how lovely and beautiful Abbie was it was such a tragedy that this young life has been taken.

"We would like to support Abbie's family at this difficult time."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.