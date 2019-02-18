Torchlight procession held for schoolgirl killed on road
Hundreds gathered to remember Abbie McLaren who was knocked down in Motherwell last week.
Hundreds have gathered to take part in a torchlight procession to remember a 12-year-old girl who was knocked down and killed last week.
Abbie McLaren was hit by a car after getting off a bus on The Loaning on Tuesday.
A 38-year-old man was arrested and charged with road traffic offences.
Locals have been campaigning for North Lanarkshire Council to improve road safety in the area.
Scott Symington, from Motherwell Community Group, said: "A massive heartfelt thanks to everyone who's turning up for this tonight.
"I'm totally blown away with this I never realised just how big this would get.
"This kind of thing should never happen and hopefully it will never happen again as long as we can get some action by the council to get this road fixed and surrounding roads."
Earlier this week, a fundraiser for the Dalziel High School pupil raised more than £4000.
The GoFundMe page, launched by Abbie's cousin, has so far attracted more than 200 donations.
On the page, the cousin said: "My family and I would like to raise money for my beautiful younger cousin Abbie, who tragically passed due to a car accident on 12/02/19."
Among the tributes left on the page, one read said: "We remember how lovely and beautiful Abbie was it was such a tragedy that this young life has been taken.
"We would like to support Abbie's family at this difficult time."
