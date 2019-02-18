Family's growing concern over disappearance of young man
Ruaraidh Murchison, 24, was last seen in Paisley at around 9am on Sunday.
A young man has gone missing from his home in Renfrewshire.
Ruaraidh Murchison, 24, was last seen at around 9am on Sunday in the Lockfield area of Paisley.
It is believed he could be travelling on a grey mountain bike.
Sergeant David Edington said: "Ruaraidh's family are growing concerned for his well-being and his disappearance is out of character.
"We are appealing for anyone with any information regarding his whereabouts to get in touch. Do you remember seeing him?
"We would also appeal for Ruaraidh himself to get in contact with us to let us know you are okay."
If you have any information that could help the investigation, call 101.
Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.