Family's growing concern over disappearance of young man

Ruaraidh Murchison, 24, was last seen in Paisley at around 9am on Sunday.

Missing: Ruaraidh Murchison was last seen in Paisley. Police Scotland / Google 2019

A young man has gone missing from his home in Renfrewshire.

Ruaraidh Murchison, 24, was last seen at around 9am on Sunday in the Lockfield area of Paisley.

It is believed he could be travelling on a grey mountain bike.

Sergeant David Edington said: "Ruaraidh's family are growing concerned for his well-being and his disappearance is out of character.

"We are appealing for anyone with any information regarding his whereabouts to get in touch. Do you remember seeing him?

"We would also appeal for Ruaraidh himself to get in contact with us to let us know you are okay."

If you have any information that could help the investigation, call 101.

