Minute's silence held for former footballer Kat Lindner

A minute's silence was held in memory of former Glasgow City footballer Kat Lindner who died aged 39.

City dedicated their 7-1 win over Spartans to Ms Lindner, who made 173 appearances for the club, scoring 128 goals.

Ms Lindner, who City described as "an incredible athlete", moved to Scotland in 2005, winning every domestic trophy with the team as well as playing in the Champions League.

A minute's silence was held before the match on Sunday following her death.

Club captain Leanne Ross, who played with Lindner, wore her name and number on her shirt during the game.

She described her good friend as someone who was "inspirational".

She said: "She was inspirational, she gave everything, she worked so hard on and off the pitch.

"She was always there for you. She was one of those players you could always rely on.

"You knew she would be able to deliver something on the day.

"Other teams feared her but in terms of a team mate, it wasn't just her football ability it was the fact she was part of the Glasgow City family and she was inspirational to me during my time here."

Ms Lindner retired in 2011, with then-City head coach Eddie Wolecki Black calling her as "one of the finest players ever to play in Scotland".

After retiring, Lindner was a lecturer at the University of Stirling specialising in gender, sport and queer theory within the media, communications and culture department.

