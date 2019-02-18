Footballer Kris Boyd struck by coin and verbally abused

Seats were also vandalised following the match involving Kilmarnock and Celtic on Sunday.

Kris Boyd: Police are reviewing CCTV.

Kilmarnock striker Kris Boyd was struck by a coin during his side's match against Celtic on Sunday.

Police are reviewing CCTV after fans hurled sectarian abuse at the forward while seats were also damaged at Kilmarnock's Rugby Park.

Former Rangers and Scotland striker Boyd was warming up as a substitute when he was hit by the object.

On Instagram, he said: "Don't worry, I wasn't injured, but if it doesn't stop, someone will end up with a bad injury.

"Thought those days in GB football were over."

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "We can confirm an investigation is under way following a number of reported incidents at the Kilmarnock v Celtic match on Sunday.

"Officers will be reviewing CCTV as part of ongoing enquiries,.

"If anyone has any information which could assist officers in the investigation please contact police on 101."

He later took to social media again jokingly showing a photograph of his arm in a sling.

