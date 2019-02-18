Double rapist attacked 15-year-old girl near cycle track

Sean Moynihan, who is behind bars for raping another teen, targeted the schoolgirl in Paisley.

Attack: Man attacked 15-year-old. Police Scotland

A convicted rapist has been found guilty of a sex attack on a 15-year-old girl in Renfrewshire ten years ago.

Sean Moynihan, who is currently behind bars for raping another teenager in 2014, tried to rape the schoolgirl after attacking her at a cycle track near to Castle Gardens in Paisley in May 2008.

It is the third time that the 34-year-old has been convicted of sex attacks against teenage girls.

His latest victim reported the incident immediately and has continued to engage with police throughout the investigation despite the case being unresolved for over a decade.

The complex and protracted investigation that lasted nearly 11 years was assisted by the National Crime Agency and advances in DNA technology.

Moynihan, who is currently in prison at HMP Glenochilm, was sentenced in 2015 for raping an 18-year-old woman at a cycle path between Linwood and Johnstone in October 2014.

One of Moynihan's previous victims returned to court to give against him again and help secure the conviction.

Detective sergeant Julie Nedley, Specialist Crime Division said: "Sean Moynihan is a despicable individual - demonstrated by the fact that this is his third similar conviction for serious sexual offences committed against teenage girls unknown to him.

"He put each of his victims through the trauma of a trial and reliving their ordeals in a courtroom and has shown not one scrap of remorse.

"Renfrewshire is a safer place with him behind bars."