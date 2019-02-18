  • STV
  • MySTV

Brothers face jail after brutal attack on wedding guests

STV

Paviter and Armit Shergill left three people unconscious after a fight in a taxi queue.

Pollokshields Burgh Hall: Attackers and victims had been at a wedding (file pic).
Pollokshields Burgh Hall: Attackers and victims had been at a wedding (file pic). 2019 Google

Two brothers have admitted brutally assaulting other guests outside a wedding.

Paviter and Armit Shergill got into an argument with two couples who were waiting for a taxi outside Pollokshields Burgh Hall in Glasgow on February 3, 2018.

A trial at Glasgow Sheriff Court heard the pair then launched an attack that left three people unconscious.

Both brothers pled guilty to two charges of assault and were warned they should expect jail sentences.

The court heard the attack took place after all six people involved had attended the wedding of two friends.

Shortly after midnight, married couple Alan and Nicole McCartney were waiting for a taxi outside the venue.

They were joined by John Carstairs and his partner Claire Monaghan before Paviter, 38, and Armit, 34, began harassing them.

Procurator fiscal depute Alistair Shaw said: "Paviter Shergill asked Mrs McCartney 'what are you looking at?' to which she replied 'nothing'.

"He then turned to Mr McCartney and stated 'Is that your wife?' and he said 'yes'."

Amrit then attacked Mr McCartney, knocking him to the ground and repeatedly punching him.

Mrs McCartney and Mr Carstairs tried to stop the assault but Paviter Shergill "dragged" Mrs McCartney away, the court heard.

Mr Shaw added: "Amrit then turned his attention to Mr Carstairs where he struck him to the back of the head with the glass bottle he was holding, causing it to smash.

"He then proceeded to repeatedly kick him on the body. At some point during this assault Mr Carstairs lost consciousness."

Mrs McCartney tried again to push Paviter away but he grabbed her and swung her towards the ground. The court was told she hit her head on the ground and blacked out.

The prosecutor said: "He then turned his attention to Mr Carstairs on the ground and proceeded to repeatedly kick him along with Armit."

The court heard "at some point" Amrit returned to Mr McCartney who was on his hands and knees "trying to steady himself".

He ran toward him and pushed his head into a step, knocking him unconscious.

The three victims were taken to the Queen Elizabeth Southern General hospital where they were treated for their injuries.

Mr McCartney was diagnosed with a bleed to the brain and had to be monitored for two days after the attack.

Mr Carstairs suffered a fractured pinkie, pain to his body and a concussion while Mrs McCartney suffered grazing, bruising and swelling to her forehead.

Sheriff Andrew Cubie deferred sentence for reports and continued bail but told the brothers: "You should both understand a sentence of imprisonment is very a realistic

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.