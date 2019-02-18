Brothers face jail after brutal attack on wedding guests

Paviter and Armit Shergill left three people unconscious after a fight in a taxi queue.

Pollokshields Burgh Hall: Attackers and victims had been at a wedding (file pic). 2019 Google

Two brothers have admitted brutally assaulting other guests outside a wedding.

Paviter and Armit Shergill got into an argument with two couples who were waiting for a taxi outside Pollokshields Burgh Hall in Glasgow on February 3, 2018.

A trial at Glasgow Sheriff Court heard the pair then launched an attack that left three people unconscious.

Both brothers pled guilty to two charges of assault and were warned they should expect jail sentences.

The court heard the attack took place after all six people involved had attended the wedding of two friends.

Shortly after midnight, married couple Alan and Nicole McCartney were waiting for a taxi outside the venue.

They were joined by John Carstairs and his partner Claire Monaghan before Paviter, 38, and Armit, 34, began harassing them.

Procurator fiscal depute Alistair Shaw said: "Paviter Shergill asked Mrs McCartney 'what are you looking at?' to which she replied 'nothing'.

"He then turned to Mr McCartney and stated 'Is that your wife?' and he said 'yes'."

Amrit then attacked Mr McCartney, knocking him to the ground and repeatedly punching him.

Mrs McCartney and Mr Carstairs tried to stop the assault but Paviter Shergill "dragged" Mrs McCartney away, the court heard.

Mr Shaw added: "Amrit then turned his attention to Mr Carstairs where he struck him to the back of the head with the glass bottle he was holding, causing it to smash.

"He then proceeded to repeatedly kick him on the body. At some point during this assault Mr Carstairs lost consciousness."

Mrs McCartney tried again to push Paviter away but he grabbed her and swung her towards the ground. The court was told she hit her head on the ground and blacked out.

The prosecutor said: "He then turned his attention to Mr Carstairs on the ground and proceeded to repeatedly kick him along with Armit."

The court heard "at some point" Amrit returned to Mr McCartney who was on his hands and knees "trying to steady himself".

He ran toward him and pushed his head into a step, knocking him unconscious.

The three victims were taken to the Queen Elizabeth Southern General hospital where they were treated for their injuries.

Mr McCartney was diagnosed with a bleed to the brain and had to be monitored for two days after the attack.

Mr Carstairs suffered a fractured pinkie, pain to his body and a concussion while Mrs McCartney suffered grazing, bruising and swelling to her forehead.

Sheriff Andrew Cubie deferred sentence for reports and continued bail but told the brothers: "You should both understand a sentence of imprisonment is very a realistic

