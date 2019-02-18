Pensioner robbed of wedding ring in violent attack

The 73-year-old woman was assaulted on Friday night in Machan Road, Larkhall.

Attack: The robbery took place in Machan Road at Quarry Road, Larkhall. Google 2019

A 73-year-old woman was forced to the ground and had her wedding and engagement rings stolen during a violent robbery in South Lanarkshire.

The pensioner also had her jacket, a dress ring, watch, handbag and purse taken in the "sickening" attack, which left the woman injured.

The incident happened at around 8.10pm on Friday in Machan Road at Quarry Road, Larkhall.

Although the woman was attacked from behind, police believe two people were involved in the robbery.

Detective constable Andrew Sinclair said: "This was an extremely frightening and violent attack which left an elderly woman injured, and without some of her most sentimental possessions.

"Although we have no description of those responsible at this time, we believe there were two people involved.

"We are working to establish more information on their identity as they must be caught as soon as possible for this sickening crime."

Officers have been carrying out enquiries in the area and viewing CCTV footage to gather more information. Additional police patrols have also been put in place.

Detective constable Andrew Sinclair added: "I would appeal to anyone who was in the area around the time of the robbery who either witnessed this attack, or who witnessed anyone acting suspiciously to come forward as soon as possible.

"I would also like to hear from anyone with any information on the items that were stolen or who have any dashcam footage from the area around the time of this incident."

If you have any information, call 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Items stolen

A black Barbour jacket.

Items of jewellery, including the woman's wedding and engagement rings, a dress ring, and also a gold-coloured watch with expanding strap and gold face.

A black Kipling leather handbag, which included a Kipling purse with a three-figure sum of cash.

