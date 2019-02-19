Couple deny abducting and murdering woman missing 18 years

Margaret Fleming was reported missing in 2016 but it is claimed she hasn't been seen since 1999.

Margaret Fleming: She was allegedly murdered. STV

A couple denied abducting and murdering a woman who "vanished" 18 years ago.

Margaret Fleming was reported missing in October 2016 but prosecutors claim she has not been seen since December 1999.

Her carers Edward Cairney, 77, and Avril Jones, 58, deny murdering Margaret Fleming who "vanished" from the home they shared at Seacroft, Main Road, Inverkip, Renfrewshire.

Jones entered a not guilty plea at the High Court in Glasgow through her defence QC Ian Duguid.

Cairney, who is represented by QC Thomas Ross, was not in court having been excused from attending.

Mr Ross said: "He has mobility problems."

Judge Lord Matthews set the trial diet for April 23 at the High Court in Glasgow.

Prosecutors allege the pair assaulted Ms Fleming between December 18, 1999 and January 5, 2000, when she was aged 19, by means unknown and murdered her.

The pair are charged with abducting and murdering Ms Fleming and claiming £182,000 in benefits by fraud by pretending that she was alive.

It is alleged Cairney and Jones abducted Ms Fleming at her home at Seacroft, Inverkip, locked her in a room, assaulted her, cut her hair and bound her arms and wrists with tape on various occasions between November 1 ,1997 and January 5, 2000.

The pair are also accused of between December 18, 1999 and October 28, 2016 they pretended to Department of Work and Pensions officials that Ms Fleming was alive and fraudulently claimed £182,000 in benefits.

The pair also face two charges of attempting to defeat the ends of justice by boarding a train to London on October 25, 2017, with £3500 in cash and keys to a safe deposit box which contained £27,000.

They are also accused of pretending to social workers police and officials from the Department of Works and Pensions between December 18, 1999 and October 26, 2017, that she was alive.

They deny all the charges against them.

Cairney is also accused of assaulting Margaret Cruikshanks on November 26, 1997, at Seacroft by pushing her against furniture, knocking her to the ground, placing his hands round her neck, compressing her throat, threatening her with violence and repeatedly spitting on her face.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.