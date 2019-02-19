Customers and staff threatened by knifeman in shop robbery

The hooded man entered the shop in Glasgow at around 10.30pm on Friday.

Robbery: Staff threatened by man with knife. Google

A man used a knife to threaten customers and staff before robbing a takeaway in Glasgow.

Officers investigating the incident are appealing for witnesses to the robbery that took place at Punkha Wala takeaway in Gorstan Street, near Maryhill on Saturday night.

The hooded man entered the shop at around 10.30pm before producing a knife and threatening a customer.

He then demanded money from staff before making off with a three-figure sum.

Police believe that there would have been several people standing outside the nearby Black Horse pub round the time of the robbery, who may have witnessed it.

Police Constable Holly Canning, Helen Street Police Office, said: "Our officers have been speaking to witnesses, as well as checking CCTV, however would like anyone who has not spoken to Police and may have information about this incident to come forward.

"The customer who was within the takeaway at the time of the incident left before we arrived and has yet to be identified. We would urge them to get in touch.

"There is also a pub nearby, The Black Horse, and people would have been standing outside. Please think back, do you remember seeing anything?"

