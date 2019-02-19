Getaway car used in street shooting found burned out

A 29-year-old man was left seriously injured after being shot in Glasgow on Saturday morning.

A red Audi believed to have been used as a getaway car in a street shooting has been found burned out in a Renfrewshire park.

On Saturday, police were called to Springburn in Glasgow after gun shots were heard on Dykemuir Street at around 11.15am.

A short time later, police were notified that a 29-year-old man had attended hospital with injuries caused by a firearm.

It is understood two men in a red Audi estate approached him on a junction with Craigenbay Street.

The gunman then got out the car and shot the victim through a van window before the two suspects made off heading north.

The victim remains in hospital where medical staff describe his condition as serious but stable.

Glasgow: The shooting occurred in Dykemuir Street. STV

Following enquiries, the red Audi S4 TFSI Quattro - with the registration MJ14 ZFM, was found burned out in Lochwinnoch at Muirshiel Country Park's visitor centre car park.

It was set on fire at some point between 4pm on Saturday and 11.30am on Sunday.

Detective inspector Jim Bradley said: "We are now carrying out forensic enquiries on the burned out vehicle we have recovered, however we are appealing for information regarding its movements between Dykemuir Street and Muirshiel Country Park.

"The car would have been set on fire between 4pm on Saturday and 11.30am on Sunday.

"It is a distinctive car with chrome wing mirrors and chrome surround on the windows. Do you remember seeing anything out of the ordinary in or near the visitor centre car park?"

Officers are also keen to trace the vehicle's movements between Glasgow and the Lochwinnoch area and are appealing for drivers to check any dashcam footage from Craigenbay Street, Dykemuir Street, Wallacewell Road and Muirshiel Country Park.

Detective inspector Bradley added: "You may have information that could be the key to finding out who was responsible for this attack, no matter how insignificant it may have seemed at the time."

If you have any information, call 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

