Woman falls to her death from window of 11th floor flat

Police are treating the 30-year-old's death as suspicious in Glasgow.

Charles Street: Police appealing for information (file pic). 2019 Google

A woman has fallen to her death from a block of high-rise flats in Glasgow.

The 30-year-old suffered fatal injuries in the plunge from an 11th floor window of the block on Charles Street, Royston shortly after 5pm on Monday.

Police have launched an investigation into the death, which is being treated as suspicious.

Detective inspector Aileen Boyle, from Police Scotland's Major Investigation Team, said: "A young woman has lost her life and it's imperative we find out what happened.

"This is a highly populated area and I'm sure people in the area will have witnessed the incident. I am appealing to them to contact us as we need as much information as possible so that we can piece together what has occurred.

"Local residents in the area will be shocked by this incident and I would like to reassure them that we will do all in our power to find out how this young woman died."

A post-mortem examination will be carried out on the woman, who has not yet been identified.

Anyone with information on her death is asked to contact police on 101.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.