Appeal after three sick puppies found abandoned on street

Two spaniel pups and a pomeranian were discovered in the Knightswood area of Glasgow.

Abandoned: The pomeranian was found in Knightswood Park. Scottish SPCA

Three sick puppies are receiving round-the-clock care after being found abandoned in Glasgow.

Two spaniel pups were found by the Scottish SPCA (SSPCA) on Banner Road on February 16 and a pomeranian was discovered the following day in Knightwsood Park.

One of the spaniels has tested positive for parvovirus - a highly contagious disease that in extreme cases can be fatal.

SSPCA inspector Gillian Dick said: "We are appealing for information after two spaniel pups were found on Banner Road in Knightswood on Saturday and a pomeranian pup was found the following day in Knightswood Park.

Sick: The spaniels are receiving round-the-clock care. Scottish SPCA

Inspector Gillian Dick said: "All of the puppies were in a very poor state. They were covered in fleas and lice.

"They are very thin, weak and lethargic and they all had diarrhoea.

"The pomeranian puppy also has a wound on his side. They are currently receiving round-the-clock veterinary care.

"One of the spaniel pups has tested positive for parvovirus. This is a highly contagious disease that can cause death in dogs.

"The symptoms can include blood in stool, diarrhoea, loss of appetite, depression and fever and in the most severe cases it can be fatal.

"We would urge anyone in the area to be vigilant and anyone who may have found other pups to contact the Scottish SPCA as soon as possible."

