Teenager guilty of murdering six-year-old Alesha MacPhail

A teenager has been found guilty of murdering six-year-old Alesha MacPhail.

The 16-year-old killed the child after abducting and raping her in Rothesay, Bute, on July 2 last year.

Armed with a knife, he took Alesha out of her bed before carrying the schoolgirl to the former Kyles Hydropathic Hotel on the island where he raped and murdered her.

Her body was found in a wooded area of the island a few hours after she was reported missing.

Alesha's mum, Georgina Lochrane, said she had "the world has been ripped from her".

The murderer will be sentenced on March 21.

He previously claimed Alesha's dad's girlfriend, Toni McLachlan, had "murder on her mind", blaming the 19-year-old for the killing.

But a jury found the boy guilty of the abduction, rape and murder.

Alesha had 117 injuries, although some could have been caused by vegetation.

A 16-year-old girl said Alesha going missing was discussed in a Snapchat group chat of around 25 friends on Monday, July 2 last year.

She said the 16-year-old boy sent a video of himself filmed in a mirror showing his top half but not his face to the group, followed by the message: "Found the guy who has done it."

DNA of the boy was found on various parts of Alesha's body, including intimate areas, with 14 samples matching the accused.

