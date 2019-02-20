  • STV
Dog owner in park warning after pet dies from poisoning

Jenness Mitchell

Pamela McCulloch believes Labrador Daisy died from ingesting poison at Pollok Country Park.

Loved: Daisy died after ingesting poison.
Loved: Daisy died after ingesting poison.

A Glasgow woman has been left devastated over the death of her beloved pet Labrador.

Pamela McCulloch has now issued a warning to anyone who walks their dog in Pollok Country Park as she believes Daisy was poisoned while playing there after a post-mortem revealed the seven-year-old pet died from possibly ingesting anti-freeze.

Mrs McCulloch told STV News: "I am completely devastated - she was an adored dog.

"She was just so well loved by everyone."

Daisy fell ill after a trip to the country park last Wednesday. She later received an anti-sickness injection from a vet for suspected gastroenteritis, but by Thursday morning she took a turn for the worse.

'My husband lifted her out of her bed and into the car to drive to the vet. Sadly she died in the car'
Pamela McCulloch

Mrs McCulloch said: "At 5am on Thursday morning she was in the garden barking at the birds and seemed fine, but by 7.15am her breathing became really laboured.

"We tried to get her out of bed, but she couldn't walk.

"My husband lifted her out of her bed and into the car to drive to the vet. Sadly she died in the car."

Due to Daisy's sudden death, the couple requested a post-mortem which confirmed that she had ingested poison - possibly de-icer - which caused kidney and heart failure.

Mrs McCulloch said: "The vet asked if she could have gotten into anything at home and I assured her absolutely not.

"Everything toxic like that is kept in a locked shed as I have two dogs, and being a Labrador Daisy was always looking for things to eat.

"I told the vet that she was walked off her lead through Pollok Park and the vet said if there was definitely nothing at home it could have happened in the park.

"A friend of the family, who is also a vet, confirmed that a few clients had lost dogs due to tennis balls and food being soaked in anti-freeze and left in the park."

Glasgow: Mrs McCulloch believes Daisy was poisoned at Pollok Country Park.
Glasgow: Mrs McCulloch believes Daisy was poisoned at Pollok Country Park.

Following Daisy's death, Mr McCulloch has returned to the park to warn other dog owners.

Mrs McCulloch added: "One couple confirmed that their friend's dog had also died and the post-mortem revealed de-icer had been the cause.

"That dog was also only walked off lead in Pollok Park."

Mrs McCulloch intends to report Daisy's death, adding: "I'm not sure a lot can be done in all honesty.

"I'd perhaps like manufacturers to consider changing the ingredients as there is something in it that both cats and dogs find sweet and they will eat or drink it."

'We deal with a large number of complaints regarding the ingestion of anti-freeze each year as the poisoning of domestic animals, such as dogs and cats, is a huge issue'
Scottish SPCA chief superintendent Mike Flynn

Responding to Daisy's death, Scottish SPCA chief superintendent Mike Flynn said: "Our condolences go to the family of the dog.

"We deal with a large number of complaints regarding the ingestion of anti-freeze each year as the poisoning of domestic animals, such as dogs and cats, is a huge issue.

"We take all reports of this nature very seriously.

"Dog and cat owners should be vigilant and if they suspect that their animal has ingested something poisonous, they should take them to the vet immediately."

If you have any concerns about intentional animal poisoning, contact the Scottish SPCA's confidential animal helpline on 03000 999 999 or call the police on 101.

