Woman robbed at knifepoint by man on mountain bike

The victim was targeted in North Ayrshire at around 8am on Wednesday.

Irvine: The victim was robbed in Towerlands Road. Google 2019

A 58-year-old woman was held up at knifepoint on a North Ayrshire street.

The victim was targeted along Towerlands Road in Irvine at around 7.55am on Wednesday.

The robber, who was wearing a high-visibility jacket, threatened the woman before snatching her handbag and making off on a black mountain bike.

Detective constable Andrew Dunlop said: "I would appeal to anyone who was in the vicinity of Towerlands Road or the Rivergate Shopping Centre and either witnessed the incident, or noticed a man on a black mountain bike, to please get in touch."

If you have any information, call 101 or Crimestopppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

