Concern over 15-year-old boy who disappeared overnight

Kieran Gemmell was last seen by friends in Paisley on Tuesday night.

Police have issued a public appeal to help trace a missing 15-year-old boy who disappeared overnight.

Kieran Gemmell was last seen by friends in Paisley, Renfrewshire, at around 9.30pm on Tuesday.

Although he has gone missing before, he normally stays in touch with his friends.

Sergeant Frank Williams said: "Kieran has been missing before, but he usually keeps in contact with his friends.

"He frequents the Johnstone, Paisley and Glasgow city centre areas, but despite searches and enquiries, we have yet to trace him."

Anyone with information on Kieran's whereabouts is asked to contact 101.

