Two people injured in crash as van bursts into flames

The smash happened on the A75 near to Gatehouse of Fleet in Dumfries and Galloway.

Crash: A van burst into flames on the A75. Police Scotland

Two people have been taken to hospital after a crash in Dumfries and Galloway, which caused a van to burst into flames.

The collision happened on Wednesday at around 12pm on the A75 near to Gatehouse of Fleet.

Photos from the scene show the burned-out white van and a trailer on its roof. A Ford Ranger has also been damaged extensively in the smash.

Police confirmed two people were taken to hospital with minor injuries as a result of the collision.

The fire was extinguished, however the road remained closed for several hours for investigation works to take place.

The vehicles were recovered at around 2.50pm, with a Police Scotland spokesperson confirming shortly after that officers were "standing down from the scene and expect the roadway to be fully open very soon".

