Rare 'one-in-30 million' golden lobster caught in Loch Fyne

The lucky lobster is in the care of seafood wholesalers John Vallance in Glasgow.

It was a one in 30 million chance, but a group of fishermen have struck gold - with a rare catch in the waters of Loch Fyne.

A large golden lobster landed in their nets, remarkably different in colour to the usual brown and black creatures usually found in Scottish waters.

The glitzy crustacean is now safely in the care of seafood wholesalers John Vallance in Glasgow.

The rather glamorous looking lobster is a bit more special than most.

The John Vallance family have been in the business for five generations and have more than 100 years of experience between them - but they've never seen anything quite like this.

"This is probably the most unusual lobster I've seen because of its colour," says Andrew Neilson.

"We get a few different species of fish in from up north and down south...but this is something quite unique."

The team at Scotland's Deep Sea World have seen a photo of the vibrant creature and have confirmed it is a rare discovery.

They are already the guardians of the last golden lobster to be found in Scottish Waters, discovered off the coast of Dunbar back in 2015.

Lobster are usually brown and black in colour. STV

The natural colour of a live lobster is usually a mottled brown to black colour which helps to conceal them from predators.

They only turn a bright red when exposed to extreme heat during cooking.

Lobsters and crabs have a pigment called astaxanthin in their shells.

While the crustaceans are alive, astaxanthin is bound to a protein called crustacyanin which combined, give off a blue-green colour.

These get separated when a crab or lobster is cooked and let the pigment's true bold red shine through.

Over the years different colour mutations have been discovered, from yellow to a brilliant blue.

The roughly estimated chance of discovering a blue lobster is one in two million - the chance of seeing a golden lobster is one in 30 million.

The rarest lobster colour is the albino, a white almost transparent lobster that has a one in 100 million chance of occurring.

The golden lobster found in Scotland however is still pretty rare and the team at John Vallance say they plan to donate it to a wildlife aquarium where it will live out its days.

That could be for quite a long time too, as lobsters have been known to live for around 60 years in captivity.

