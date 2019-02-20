  • STV
  • MySTV

Rare 'one-in-30 million' golden lobster caught in Loch Fyne

Laura Piper Laura Piper

The lucky lobster is in the care of seafood wholesalers John Vallance in Glasgow.

It was a one in 30 million chance, but a group of fishermen have struck gold - with a rare catch in the waters of Loch Fyne.

A large golden lobster landed in their nets, remarkably different in colour to the usual brown and black creatures usually found in Scottish waters.

The glitzy crustacean is now safely in the care of seafood wholesalers John Vallance in Glasgow.

The rather glamorous looking lobster is a bit more special than most.

The John Vallance family have been in the business for five generations and have more than 100 years of experience between them - but they've never seen anything quite like this.

"This is probably the most unusual lobster I've seen because of its colour," says Andrew Neilson.

"We get a few different species of fish in from up north and down south...but this is something quite unique."

The team at Scotland's Deep Sea World have seen a photo of the vibrant creature and have confirmed it is a rare discovery.

They are already the guardians of the last golden lobster to be found in Scottish Waters, discovered off the coast of Dunbar back in 2015.

Lobster are usually brown and black in colour.
Lobster are usually brown and black in colour. STV

The natural colour of a live lobster is usually a mottled brown to black colour which helps to conceal them from predators.

They only turn a bright red when exposed to extreme heat during cooking.

Lobsters and crabs have a pigment called astaxanthin in their shells.

While the crustaceans are alive, astaxanthin is bound to a protein called crustacyanin which combined, give off a blue-green colour.

These get separated when a crab or lobster is cooked and let the pigment's true bold red shine through.

Over the years different colour mutations have been discovered, from yellow to a brilliant blue.

The roughly estimated chance of discovering a blue lobster is one in two million - the chance of seeing a golden lobster is one in 30 million.

The rarest lobster colour is the albino, a white almost transparent lobster that has a one in 100 million chance of occurring.

The golden lobster found in Scotland however is still pretty rare and the team at John Vallance say they plan to donate it to a wildlife aquarium where it will live out its days.

That could be for quite a long time too, as lobsters have been known to live for around 60 years in captivity.

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.