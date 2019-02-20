Tributes paid to 'wonderful' woman who died in flat fall

Alem Shimendi suffered fatal injuries after falling from an 11th floor window in Glasgow.

Charles Street: Police are treating the death as suspicious (file pic). 2019 Google

Worshippers at a church in Glasgow have paid tribute to a "wonderful" woman who died in suspicious circumstances after falling from a tower block.

Alem Shimendi, 30, suffered fatal injuries in the plunge from an 11th floor window of the block on Charles Street, Royston shortly after 5pm on Monday.

Ms Shimendi was a member of the local Eritrean Orthodox church, which has now opened its doors to support her friends and family.

Joseph Ghebreyesus, church board member, said: "We're just passing through a very sad time. In the last two days we lost one of our wonderful members of the church and the family are here grieving. We're just coming together with the family, trying our best to come to terms.

"It's been very, very difficult. People are coming and going, visiting and it's so sad.

"She was part of the choir, she sings in this church. We've lost a wonderful person and it's a very hard time for us that we're going through.

"It's all in god's grace and we hope that her soul will rest in peace"

As is traditional in Eritrean culture, the whole community comes together in times of grief. Mr Ghebreyesus said around 100 people have visited in the days since Ms Shimendi's death.

He added: "At this time, the Eritrean community come together from where they are to come and help assist with the family, with the immediate family, do everything they can to support them at this very difficult time.

"We're also waiting to send the coffin back to Eritrea and everyone is doing what they can in order to make sure it goes back home. Everyone is working hard to make sure the family are ok, comforting the family, we're doing our best."

Police are treating the death as suspicious and extra officers have been put on patrol in the area.

Anyone with information has been asked to contact the force on 101.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.