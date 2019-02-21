Fresh appeal after football boss shot in face and stomach

Paul McColl, 48, survived the attempted murder as he sat in his car in February last year.

Paul McColl was shot in the face and stomach. Cambuslang Rangers/Craig Lappin/STV

Police have made a new appeal for information about a father-of-two being shot in the face and stomach, one year on from the targeted attack.

Paul McColl, 48, survived the attempted murder bid in Cambuslang, South Lanarkshire, on February 21 last year.

He was found with gunshot wounds at around 8.50pm on Cadoc Street, after being shot while he was in his black Peugeot 206 car on Borgie Crescent.

Mr McColl, who formerly managed local junior football team Cambuslang Rangers, made his way to the nearby Kirkhill Bar where emergency services were called.

Police also received a report of a car on fire in Turnlaw Road, near East Greenlees Road, which was linked to the shooting.

The silver Ford Focus had been reported stolen between January 1 and 2 last year from Camphill Avenue in Rutherglen.

Detective chief inspector Martin Fergus, from the Major Investigation Team, offered his reassurances to the public with the case continuing.

He said: "We can definitively say that this was a targeted attack, however this does not take away from how serious this incident was.

"Those who use firearms are not only endangering the life of their target but also other members of the public. It is vital that we trace the person responsible to ensure that this type of reckless violence is removed from our communities.

"I would like to reassure the public that the investigation is ongoing and everything is being done to trace whoever is responsible.

"We would still appeal for anyone with any information to come forward, no matter how insignificant it may seem. It could be the key to solving this investigation.

"I am certain that somebody out there will have the information we need and I would urge them to think about the dangers that firearms bring to our streets and to get in touch with us."

