Women accused of lying about violent wedding ring robbery

Larkhall: Police were called to investigate an alleged robbery in Machan Road. Google 2019

Two women have been charged with wasting police time after officers were called to investigate a violent robbery in South Lanarkshire.

Police launched a probe after a pensioner was reported to have been attacked while walking along Machan Road, Larkhall, last Friday at around 8.10pm.

She was reported to have been forced to the ground and robbed of several items including her wedding and engagement rings, jacket, handbag and purse.

Following a police investigation, it is believed that no crime took place. Two women, aged 73 and 38, have since been charged with wasting police time.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman stated: "Following police enquiries it has been established that no crime has taken place.

"Two women aged 73 and 38 years have been charged with allegedly wasting police time, and a full report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal."

