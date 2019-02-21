Football fans arrested after referee received online abuse

John Beaton was said to have been harassed with dozens of threatening messages and calls.

John Beaton: He received abuse.

Three football fans have been arrested after referee John Beaton was targeted with threatening messages and phone calls after an Old Firm clash.

Beaton was criticised for failing to punish Alfredo Morelos who appeared to kick-out at Celtic captain Scott Brown during the match which finished 1-0 to Rangers in December.

The referee was said to have been harassed with dozens of threatening messages and calls after his mobile phone number was leaked on social media.

Celtic had called on the Fifa-listed referee to explain why he did not take action against the Colombian after his involvement in three incidents.

Police have now arrested and charged three men aged 31, 33 and 41 in connection with the incident.

A spokesman said: "There have all been released on an undertaking to appear in court at a later date.

"A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.