Boy who murdered Alesha MacPhail could be identified today

The 16-year-old is facing a life sentence after killing the the six-year-old in Bute.

Alesha MacPhail: She was murdered in Bute.

A boy who raped and murdered six-year-old Alesha MacPhail could be identified today.

The 16-year-old is facing a life sentence after being found guilty of killing the youngster while she visited her grandparents on holiday in Bute.

Armed with a knife, he took Alesha out of her bed before carrying the child to the former Kyles Hydropathic Hotel on the island where he raped and murdered her.

Her body was found in a wooded area of the island a few hours after she was reported missing.

<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/6005277453001-news-190221timeline-16x9.jpg" />

The boy cannot currently be identified for legal reasons as he is under 18, but the judge will consider an application from media outlets to lift the court order.

The murderer will be sentenced on March 21.

Judge Lord Matthews told him he had committed some of the "wickedest, most evil crimes this court has ever heard".

A jury at the High Court in Glasgow took three hours to find the boy guilty unanimously following a nine-day trial.

Alesha had 117 injuries, the trial heard, although some could have been caused by vegetation.

Her mum Georgina Lochrane said: "Words cannot express just how devastated I am to have lost my beautiful, happy, smiley wee girl.

Murdered: She was also abducted and raped.

"I am glad that the boy who did this has finally been brought to justice and that he will not be able to inflict the pain on another family that he has done to mine.

"Alesha, I love you so much, my wee pal. I will miss you forever."

Alesha's family added: "We can't believe that we will never see our wee angel Alesha again. We miss her so much.

"We hope that the boy who took her from us is jailed for a long time because of what he has done to our family."

